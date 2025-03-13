Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 170.4% from the February 13th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

EAD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 115,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,198. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.93. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $7.22.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,251,181 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 481,101 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Rareview Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 240,882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

