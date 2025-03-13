Short Interest in Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Expands By 165.0%

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 165.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Macquarie Group Price Performance

Macquarie Group stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.40. The company had a trading volume of 30,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,322. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.99. Macquarie Group has a 1 year low of $118.12 and a 1 year high of $165.98.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

