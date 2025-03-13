Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

GJNSY stock remained flat at $21.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.5961 per share. This is a positive change from Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s payout ratio is presently 122.66%.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

