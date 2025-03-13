IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 236,295 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 169,261 shares.The stock last traded at $179.80 and had previously closed at $179.35.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

IES Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.57.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 35.81%.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $118,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,957,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,949,664. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in IES by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IES by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IES by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IES by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of IES by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

