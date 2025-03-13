CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.38.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Price Performance

NYSE CNX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.26. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CNX Resources

In other CNX Resources news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,075,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $33,421,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,925,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,928,250. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.