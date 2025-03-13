85 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 82,528.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $463,701,000 after buying an additional 1,041,513 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $243,827,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Adobe by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $519,646,000 after purchasing an additional 347,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $110,744,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $515.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.96.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $438.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.54. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.75 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.