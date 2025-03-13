Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $76.13 and last traded at $76.29, with a volume of 89645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FSS

Federal Signal Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Federal Signal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.