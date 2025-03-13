G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY26 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.150-4.250 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

NASDAQ GIII traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,357. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

