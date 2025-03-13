RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.55 and last traded at $129.01. 599,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,560,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

RTX Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $172.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.99%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in RTX by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in RTX by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

