Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 21,053,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 67,635,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Plug Power from $1.75 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BTIG Research cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.34.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. GTS Securities LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56,255 shares during the period. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

