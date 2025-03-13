Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $12.98. Approximately 93,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 607,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

