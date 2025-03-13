Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Down 67.3% in February

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the February 13th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of FSNUY stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 35,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,469. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

