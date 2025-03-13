Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 5.3% – Here’s Why

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 12,245,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 45,057,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.70.

Tilray Stock Down 6.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $560.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

