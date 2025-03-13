Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ) Short Interest Update

Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the February 13th total of 148,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Intelligent Group Price Performance
Intelligent Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.64. 173,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,861. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. Intelligent Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87.
Intelligent Group Company Profile
