Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ) Short Interest Update

Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the February 13th total of 148,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Intelligent Group Price Performance

Intelligent Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.64. 173,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,861. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. Intelligent Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87.

Intelligent Group Company Profile

Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services in the Hong Kong. The company offers financial PR services, such as creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures.

