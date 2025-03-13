Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW) Short Interest Down 68.1% in February

Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the February 13th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNOW traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,561. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. Murano Global Investments has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.42.

Murano Global Investments Plc, a real estate company, owns, develops, and invests in hotel, resort, and commercial properties in Mexico. Its portfolio includes the Hotel Andaz (operated by Hyatt) and Hotel Mondrian (operated by Accor) in Mexico City, as well as luxury projects in Cancun, which includes the Grand Island I hotel project under the Hyatt’s Vivid and Dreams brands, and a project in Baja.

