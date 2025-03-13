Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW) Short Interest Down 68.1% in February

Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the February 13th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Murano Global Investments Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRNOW traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,561. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. Murano Global Investments has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.42.
Murano Global Investments Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Murano Global Investments
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Murano Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murano Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.