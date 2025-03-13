Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells C$3,678,448.03 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) Senior Officer Darrell W. Chambliss sold 13,566 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$271.15, for a total value of C$3,678,448.03.

TSE WCN traded up C$1.23 on Thursday, hitting C$264.63. 142,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,423. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$219.62 and a 12 month high of C$280.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69. The company has a market cap of C$48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$263.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$256.06.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.

