Swiss National Bank Has $1.09 Billion Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,806,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 137,300 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Home Depot worth $1,091,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 17.8% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 10.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $596,140,000 after purchasing an additional 141,915 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.9% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 10,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $364.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $399.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.78. The firm has a market cap of $362.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

