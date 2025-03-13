Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Short Interest Down 61.9% in February

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 261,000 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the February 13th total of 685,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,626,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ozop Energy Solutions Trading Up 50.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OZSC traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 74,123,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,946,453. Ozop Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About Ozop Energy Solutions

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. The company distributes components and equipment for residential and commercial solar PV systems, as well as onsite battery storage and power generation; and sells solar panels to distributors and installation companies.

