Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Short Interest Down 61.9% in February

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 261,000 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the February 13th total of 685,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,626,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ozop Energy Solutions Trading Up 50.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS OZSC traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 74,123,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,946,453. Ozop Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
About Ozop Energy Solutions
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ozop Energy Solutions
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Ozop Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozop Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.