Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Neoen Price Performance
NOSPF stock remained flat at $42.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Neoen has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73.
Neoen Company Profile
