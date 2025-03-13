Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Neoen Price Performance

NOSPF stock remained flat at $42.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Neoen has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73.

Neoen Company Profile

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

