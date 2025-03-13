Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) recently:
- 3/12/2025 – Summit Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/5/2025 – Summit Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/28/2025 – Summit Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/25/2025 – Summit Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/25/2025 – Summit Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/21/2025 – Summit Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.
Summit Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %
SMMT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,218. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.90 and a beta of -1.03. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $33.89.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.
