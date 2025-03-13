Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) recently:

3/12/2025 – Summit Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Summit Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2025 – Summit Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Summit Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2025 – Summit Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Summit Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

SMMT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,218. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.90 and a beta of -1.03. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $33.89.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 2,767.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

