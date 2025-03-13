Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 328.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,038 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,240,653,000. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6,406.9% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 716,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,544,000 after buying an additional 705,076 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 37,140.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 694,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,990,000 after purchasing an additional 692,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 126,531.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 678,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,991,000 after purchasing an additional 678,209 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $822.26 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $711.40 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $779.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $829.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $845.29.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,009.72.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

