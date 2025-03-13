Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Update

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 934,300 shares, a growth of 341.3% from the February 13th total of 211,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,045,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Nintendo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NTDOY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.15. 1,644,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,658. The firm has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.39. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Nintendo had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Nintendo by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 150,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nintendo in the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

