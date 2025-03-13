Short Interest in NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF) Increases By 383.3%

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 383.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
NB Private Equity Partners Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NBPVF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.25. 2,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. NB Private Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $22.00.
NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile
