Short Interest in NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF) Increases By 383.3%

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 383.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NB Private Equity Partners Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NBPVF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.25. 2,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. NB Private Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Get NB Private Equity Partners alerts:

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.