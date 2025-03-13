Short Interest in TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Grows By 417.6%

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 253,600 shares, a growth of 417.6% from the February 13th total of 49,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 142,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TXO Partners news, CFO Brent W. Clum sold 7,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $143,180.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 470,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,564.83. This represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott T. Agosta sold 5,775 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $107,357.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 159,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,067.82. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 75,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,690.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in TXO Partners by 13.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TXO Partners by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 291,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the third quarter worth $8,059,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in TXO Partners by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

TXO stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 90,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. TXO Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.13). TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. Analysts predict that TXO Partners will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 353.62%.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Stories

