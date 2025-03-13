Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 440,700 shares, an increase of 198.4% from the February 13th total of 147,700 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nvni Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NVNI traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,245,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,304,867. Nvni Group has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

Get Nvni Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nvni Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nvni Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,288,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nvni Group in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nvni Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nvni Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nvni Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Nvni Group

Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nvni Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nvni Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.