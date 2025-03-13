Top Green Energy Stocks Worth Watching – March 13th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, Nuvve, NWTN, Nuvve, and NWTN are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies that are directly involved in the production, development, or distribution of renewable energy and environmentally friendly technologies. These stocks typically represent firms focusing on sustainable energy solutions such as solar, wind, and other clean power sources, supporting the transition away from fossil fuels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of DAR stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,217. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.22. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

MERC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 89,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,877. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $417.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.29. 38,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,089. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $177.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NVVE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.60. 69,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,295. Nuvve has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $17.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $2.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.83.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NWTN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.42. 2,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,848. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. NWTN has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

Nuvve (NVVEW)

NVVEW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 30,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,665. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Nuvve has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

NWTN (NWTNW)

NWTNW stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,335. NWTN has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

