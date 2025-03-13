Top Airline Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 13th

American Airlines Group, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Zscaler, and Southwest Airlines are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares in companies that provide air travel and transport services, spanning commercial passenger flights and freight operations. Investors in these stocks are exposed to the unique dynamics of the aviation industry, including factors such as fuel prices, regulatory changes, and economic conditions that can significantly influence overall performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.71. 37,547,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,438,766. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

UAL stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,986,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,619,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average is $83.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,350,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,660,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

ZS stock traded down $8.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,315. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $217.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -758.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

LUV traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.92. 4,931,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,936,681. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.19.

