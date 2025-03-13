Defense Stocks To Follow Now – March 13th

Boeing, Citigroup, and General Electric are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares in companies that produce military equipment, technology, or related services primarily for national security and defense sectors. These stocks are often considered more resilient during economic uncertainty, as government spending on defense tends to remain steady even in turbulent times. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE:BA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.29. 2,689,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,645,314. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.53. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,325,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,125,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.86.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of GE stock traded down $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $193.09. 1,161,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,289,387. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a one year low of $131.91 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

