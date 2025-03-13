Top Canadian Stocks To Research – March 13th

Cenovus Energy, CSX, Diageo, Celsius, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares issued by companies based in Canada, representing partial ownership in those companies and offering investors both capital gains and potential dividend income. They are primarily traded on Canadian exchanges, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), and serve as an important component of the Canadian investment landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.09. 13,724,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,736,791. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.99. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,809,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,675,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. CSX has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.33. 575,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,105. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo has a 1 year low of $105.72 and a 1 year high of $151.76.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138,874. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.13. Celsius has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $99.62.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

NYSE:CP traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.44. The company had a trading volume of 608,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,931. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

