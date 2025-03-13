Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given a C$73.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) has been given a C$73.00 price objective by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATZ. Desjardins set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Aritzia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$69.90.

Shares of TSE ATZ traded down C$1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$51.69. 990,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$31.82 and a 1-year high of C$73.44. The company has a market cap of C$6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.81.

In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 29,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.96, for a total value of C$1,976,557.36. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 12,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.75, for a total transaction of C$866,868.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,298 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,028. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

