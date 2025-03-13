Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by TD Securities

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$4.50. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 37.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Dorel Industries stock traded down C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.21. The company had a trading volume of 40,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,771. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.96. Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of C$3.12 and a 52 week high of C$7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.70. The firm has a market cap of C$91.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82, a PEG ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.06.

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

