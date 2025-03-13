Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by TD Securities

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$4.50. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 37.69% from the company’s current price.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.
Dorel Industries Stock Performance
About Dorel Industries
Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.
