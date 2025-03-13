Wintrust Investments LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.6% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $58.11 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average is $63.19.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

