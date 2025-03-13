Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Buys $26,617.50 in Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) Director Eric J. Dale acquired 875 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,617.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,706.44. The trade was a 2.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.46. 379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,245. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $232.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.33). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 4.76%.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 90,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 60.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

