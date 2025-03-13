Insider Buying: Restore plc (LON:RST) Insider Purchases 44,438 Shares of Stock

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) insider Charles Skinner purchased 44,438 shares of Restore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £99,985.50 ($129,666.06).

Restore Stock Performance

Shares of RST stock traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 227 ($2.94). The company had a trading volume of 1,349,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 223 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 245.57. The stock has a market cap of £304.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.86, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.57. Restore plc has a 52-week low of GBX 210 ($2.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 295.88 ($3.84).

Restore (LON:RST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 19 ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Restore had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 1.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Restore plc will post 20.4953032 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.93) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

About Restore

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

