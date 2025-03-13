Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) Declines By 61.5%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the February 13th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IVDA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.26. 14,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,363. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Iveda Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $6.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iveda Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAFree Report) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Iveda Solutions worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices, and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform, and IvedaXpress, a system for pre-existing IP cameras and AI analytics for servers and IT department.

