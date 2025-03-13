Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.47 and last traded at $80.21. 1,881,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,723,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.25.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.88. The company has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $6,788,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,013.60. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $12,988,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,137.08. This represents a 59.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 491,001 shares of company stock worth $49,112,111. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

