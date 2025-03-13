Short Interest in LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) Decreases By 60.3%

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the February 13th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.0 days.
LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LMGHF remained flat at $1.80 on Thursday. LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80.
About LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.