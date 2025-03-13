Short Interest in LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) Decreases By 60.3%

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the February 13th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.0 days.

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LMGHF remained flat at $1.80 on Thursday. LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80.

About LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and communication-platform-as-a-service solutions. It operates through five segments: Northern Europe, Western Europe, Central Europe, Northern America, and Global Messaging. The company offers mission-critical customer engagement solutions, such as Enterprise Omnichannel Notification System, and API-driven communication for email, A2P SMS, and voice communication services.

