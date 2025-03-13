Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,666 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $87,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $63,214,000 after acquiring an additional 37,581 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $1,624,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.50.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $364.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $399.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.78. The company has a market capitalization of $362.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

