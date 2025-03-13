Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Moncler Price Performance
OTCMKTS MONRY traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,166. Moncler has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $76.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.25.
About Moncler
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Moncler
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.