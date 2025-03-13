Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MONRY traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,166. Moncler has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $76.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.25.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

