Short Interest in K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Drops By 68.7%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the February 13th total of 307,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 964.0 days.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUF remained flat at $16.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $16.00.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
