FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 131406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.53.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.36%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Infrastructure

About FTAI Infrastructure

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Castellan Group acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

