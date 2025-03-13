Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading Down 15.8% – Here’s Why

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) shares fell 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 337,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 150,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Southern Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$13.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

About Southern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.