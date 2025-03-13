Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.79. 1,894,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,250,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Zeta Global Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

