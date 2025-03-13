U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.50 target price on the energy company’s stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 159.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:USEG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. 195,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.69. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $6.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Energy by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

