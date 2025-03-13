Tobias Gerald Labrie Sells 3,540 Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total value of C$29,559.00.

Tobias Gerald Labrie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

On Thursday, January 16th, Tobias Gerald Labrie bought 155 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.04 per share, with a total value of C$1,401.20.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

Shares of BDI traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.49. 21,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,813. Black Diamond Group Limited has a one year low of C$7.40 and a one year high of C$10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$528.59 million, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Black Diamond Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BDI

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.