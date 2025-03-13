Swiss National Bank Has $1.76 Billion Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,282,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,700 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.2% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $1,761,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,090,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,089,563,000 after purchasing an additional 85,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,115,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,970,000 after buying an additional 157,741 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,236,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,276,000 after acquiring an additional 178,007 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,085,000 after acquiring an additional 199,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $822.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $711.40 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $829.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $845.29.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

