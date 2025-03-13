Tredje AP fonden Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,277 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $148.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.59.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

