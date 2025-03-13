ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Up 3.4% – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) were up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.04 and last traded at $20.76. Approximately 2,203,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,059,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 183,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 79,685 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 106,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 76,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 2,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 60,060 shares during the period. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,556,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

