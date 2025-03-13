Scotiabank Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $19.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Westpark Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

S stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.99. 10,759,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,457. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,444,911.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 959,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,782,850.68. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $124,689.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,891.75. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,094,571 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

