Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Trading 6.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.89 and last traded at $65.87. 706,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,444,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $8,315,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $910,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

